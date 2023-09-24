Academy of Collaborative Education to host meet & greet event in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Academy of Collaborative Education (ACE), a new school coming to Monroe, will be hosting a meet and greet event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m. at 1500 North 19th St. in Monroe.

According to a Facebook event created by ACE, the school is a speciality charter school for K-5th grade students with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The meet and greet will be the community’s opportunity to meet the co-founders, founding board members, and the ACE leadership team.

