West Monroe stays undefeated, Ouachita falls to Brother Martin. West Ouachita improves to 4-0, Neville rolls past North Caddo, Oak Grove wins big in Rayville

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe didn’t look past Scotlandville and took care of business at home, 30 to 12. Ouachita continues to struggle as they lose three in a row after falling to Brother Martin, 31 to 14. West Ouachita stays unbeaten after rolling past Grant, 27-0. Neville also stays unbeaten as they destroy North Caddo at home, 54 to 0. Oak Grove coming off two huge loses, they finally bounce back with a huge win over Rayville. 63 to 23.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.