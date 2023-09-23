St. Frederick wins big over Delhi Charter, OCS blows out Tensas on homecoming night, Jena and D’Arbonne Woods remains unbeaten, Richwood falls to North Webster
Sep. 22, 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After losing two in a row, St. Frederick rolls past Delhi Charter to get back in the win column, 43-8. OCS outnumbered and outmatched a Tensas squad that only suited up 13 kids, Eagles remain undefeated, 59-0. Jena continues to turn heads as they improve to 4-0 after beating Winnfield, 32-20. Richwood falls to Northwebster, 28 to 6. The Tom Cat has the Wolves howling loud with a 4-0 start, they beat Montgomery, 45 to 7.
