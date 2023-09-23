Plane crashes South of El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd. According to a Facebook post by the El Dorado fire department, a military plane was in the area and was able to radio coordinated to Fort Worth Air Traffic Control.

The Union County’s Sheriffs office officials tell KNOE that officials with the El dorado fire department, EMS, and the Sheriffs office are currently working the scene. The Sheriffs Office says the crash site is near the Hibanks community.

