Plane crashes South of El Dorado

A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.
A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - A plane crash was reported just south of El Dorado, Arkansas just after 5pm on September 23rd. According to a Facebook post by the El Dorado fire department, a military plane was in the area and was able to radio coordinated to Fort Worth Air Traffic Control.

The Union County’s Sheriffs office officials tell KNOE that officials with the El dorado fire department, EMS, and the Sheriffs office are currently working the scene. The Sheriffs Office says the crash site is near the Hibanks community.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

