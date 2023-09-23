Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Franklin Parish dominates Caldwell, Ruston wins thriller over LCA, Sterlington lights up Carroll, Union beats Bastrop, and Wossman falls short to Calvary

Friday Night Blitz action from Week 4
KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest football highlights in Week 4 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish remains undefeated with a dominating 42-7 victory over Caldwell Parish. Ruston wins a thriller against Lafayette Christian, 29-26. Sterlington shuts out Carroll in the second half to win, 46-6. Union takes care of Bastrop, 41-14. Wossman falls short on the road to Calvary Baptist, 21-6.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
Prison cell
Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years
Traffic Alert: 1-20 crash causes traffic congestion
LaQuanta Lynch
Shooting at Parkview Apartments leaves one dead; police search for suspect
(Source: MGN)
MPD asks public for information on fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

VS sT. FREDERICK
St. Frederick wins big over Delhi Charter, OCS blows out Tensas on homecoming night, Jena and D’Arbonne Woods remains unbeaten, Richwood falls to North Webster
VS sT. FREDERICK
Friday Night Blitz: Week 4 Football Highlights - Part 3
west monroe vs scotlandsville
West Monroe stays undefeated, Ouachita falls to Brother Martin. West Ouachita improves to 4-0, Neville rolls past North Caddo, Oak Grove wins big in Rayville
west monroe vs scotlandsville
Friday Night Blitz: Week 4 Football Highlights - Part 2