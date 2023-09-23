Franklin Parish dominates Caldwell, Ruston wins thriller over LCA, Sterlington lights up Carroll, Union beats Bastrop, and Wossman falls short to Calvary
Friday Night Blitz action from Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish remains undefeated with a dominating 42-7 victory over Caldwell Parish. Ruston wins a thriller against Lafayette Christian, 29-26. Sterlington shuts out Carroll in the second half to win, 46-6. Union takes care of Bastrop, 41-14. Wossman falls short on the road to Calvary Baptist, 21-6.
