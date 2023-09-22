Advertise
West Monroe High School makes care closet filled with free resources for students

West Monroe High School recently opened a care closet for its students. The closet is filled with clothes, school supplies, and personal hygiene items.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe High School recently opened a care closet for its students. The closet is filled with clothes, school supplies, and personal hygiene items.

Secretary of Student Services, Amy Johnson, said her daughters were helping her clean out an old book room and asked if they could turn it into a care closet for students in need.

Johnson then teamed up with teacher, Kaitie Boutwell, to help her organize the closet.

“I really wanted to help make an impact on the students and make sure their basic needs were being met,” said Boutwell.

Students have been donating to the closet since it opened.

“It means a lot to know that these kids care,” said Johnson.

To learn more about how to donate email Amy Johnson at amyjohnson@opsb.net.

