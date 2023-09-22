Advertise
Traffic Alert: 1-20 Crash traffic congestion

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Louisiana State Police is currently attending to a wreck near mile marker 112 west of Well Rd.

LSP says the crash resulted in minor injuries. Both lanes are being closed intermittently to help with maneuvering recovery equipment.

Traffic is backed up due to congestion on I-20 east about 1.5 miles from the Well Rd. exit.

This is all the information available as of now. This story will be updated as more details become available.

