Suspended Grayson Chief of Police, Mitch Bratton, sentenced by judge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sept. 21, Mitch Bratton, suspended Grayson chief of police, was sentenced to three years in prison. The judge suspended two of the years - leaving him to only serve one year.

Bratton’s lawyer, Cameron Murray, plans to appeal the judge’s decision. Murray said that he expects Bratton to only serve four months with good behavior.

The judge reinstated Bratton’s previous $20,000 bail and added an additional $20,000 to total a current bail of $40,000.

In July 2023, Bratton was found guilty of six counts of malfeasance and one count of drug possession.

Bratton still plans to continue running for Caldwell Parish Sheriff.

