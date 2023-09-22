Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Suspended Grayson Chief of Police, Mitch Bratton, sentenced by judge

On Sept. 21, Mitch Bratton, suspended Grayson chief of police, was sentenced to three years in prison.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sept. 21, Mitch Bratton, suspended Grayson chief of police, was sentenced to three years in prison. The judge suspended two of the years - leaving him to only serve one year.

Bratton’s lawyer, Cameron Murray, plans to appeal the judge’s decision. Murray said that he expects Bratton to only serve four months with good behavior.

The judge reinstated Bratton’s previous $20,000 bail and added an additional $20,000 to total a current bail of $40,000.

In July 2023, Bratton was found guilty of six counts of malfeasance and one count of drug possession.

RELATED STORY: “Grayson Chief of Police found guilty of seven charges”

Bratton still plans to continue running for Caldwell Parish Sheriff.

RELATED STORY: “Suspended Grayson police chief is running for Caldwell Sheriff after being found guilty of malfeasance”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi among 16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Prison cell
Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years
Freddie Cascio was 71 years old.
Funeral arrangements announced for local restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio
Fatal Crash generic image
Restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio, dies after car accident

Latest News

On Sept. 21, Mitch Bratton, suspended Grayson chief of police, was sentenced to three years in...
Mitch Bratton Sentenced
Flanagan Street in West Monroe
West Monroe board of aldermen approves $240k Flanagan St. water main replacement
West Monroe board of aldermen approves $240k Flanagan St. water main replacement
West Monroe board of aldermen approves $240k Flanagan St. water main replacement
The Renewal Center's groundbreaking ceremony for new phase on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023
The Renewal Center of NELA breaks ground on new multi-purpose and dining hall building