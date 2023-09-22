Advertise
Shooting at Parkview Apartments leaves one dead; police search for suspect

LaQuanta Lynch
LaQuanta Lynch(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Friday, Sept. 22 around 12:20 a.m. Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at Parkview Apartments that left 61-year-old, Rebecca Jones dead.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder for LaQuanta Lynch.

If anyone has information on Lynch’s whereabouts, contact MPD at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

