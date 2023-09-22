Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.
Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Gray News) - A famous Utah resident is pitching in to help a program that honors veterans.

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Malone with his signed acoustic guitar on Thursday.

According to the nonprofit organization, an Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting as many U.S. military veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in at no cost.

The money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, the police department said.

At the last update, Malone’s guitar had fetched a $4,000 bid with open bidding continuing until Oct. 18.

Those interested in placing a bid can email CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi among 16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Prison cell
Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years
Freddie Cascio was 71 years old.
Funeral arrangements announced for local restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio
Fatal Crash generic image
Restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio, dies after car accident

Latest News

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others
Beat the Ace: Week 4
Beat the Ace: Week 4
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios spend second full day in negotiations
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say