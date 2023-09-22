Online voter registration deadline is tomorrow for La. residents

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Saturday, Sept. 23, is the last day to register to vote online or make changes to your voter registration information.

Registrar of Voters for Ouachita Parish, Isabelle Butler, said that even 17-year-olds can register.

“If you are 17 years old right now but will turn 18 years old between now and October 14, you can register to vote and you’ll be eligible to vote for the October 14 election but you have to get it done by Saturday the twenty-third,” said Butler.

Butler recommended checking your sample ballot to see if your representative changed due to re-districting.

“If you download the app on your phone you can pull up your ballot you can mark your ballot and take it with you to the polls and that will help you not spend a lot of time in the booth because you’ve already researched it you’ve already made your decisions so you can just go in and touch each candidate,” Butler said.

Early voting for Louisiana’s Gubernatorial race runs from Sept. 30 until Oct. 7 excluding Sunday.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m. It must be returned to the Registrar of Voters Office by Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana’s Gubernatorial primary election is on Oct. 13.

To register to vote, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

