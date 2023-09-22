MPD asks public to help identify individual regarding recent robbery

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is for the public’s help to identify an individual in reference to a recent robbery.

According to MPD, the robbery occurred on September 18, 2023.

If anyone can identify the individual, contact MPD at (318)329-2600 or Crime stoppers of NELA at (318)-388-2274.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

