Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle crash

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, September 21 around 6:30 p.m. This crash claimed the life of Robert Thompson, 67, of Columbia.

LSP says the preliminary investigation revealed that Thompson was traveling north on La 846 on his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. This caused him to exit the roadway and be ejected from the motorcycle.

Authorities say Thompson was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. LSP says impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

