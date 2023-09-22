Advertise
Monroe teams up with area non-profits to help families impacted by Parkview Apartment fire

The City of Monroe, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, United Way of Northeast Louisiana 211, American Red Cross, and Rolling Hills Ministries Thrift Store are working together to offer the impacted families assistance.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is coordinating with several non-profit organizations to provide help to the families that have been impacted by a recent fire at Parkview Apartment.

RELATED: Authorities respond to Parkview apartment fire

The fire impacted eight adults and four children. The City of Monroe, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, United Way of Northeast Louisiana 211, American Red Cross, and Rolling Hills Ministries Thrift Store are working together to offer the impacted families assistance.

“Thank you to Monroe Police for coordinating food delivery,” the City of Monroe said. “Shout out to those who have been on the ground helping, from city officials, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations - you have shown the true meaning of community. Thank you!”

