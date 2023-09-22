Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a massive fire in Texarkana, Texas.
It happened sometime Friday morning (Sept. 22) at the old Aycock Distributing building on Broad Street.
Crews are on the scene now. Few details are available at this time. We’ll update this story when we know more.
