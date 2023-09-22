Advertise
LSP arrests Rapides Parish substitute teacher for sex crimes involving juveniles

(wabi)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A substitute teacher in Rapides Parish has been arrested for sex crimes involving juveniles.

According to Louisiana State Police, the agency’s Special Victim’s Unit started its investigation in September 2023 - leading to the discovery that a Rapides Parish School Board substitute teacher had committed sexual crimes against juvenile students. LSP added that the incidents occurred while off campus.

LSP SVU determined the suspect was Blaze Clark, 24 of Pineville. An arrest warrant was obtained for Clark for three counts of molestation of a juvenile, two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Clark was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on Sept. 21.

LSP shared that its investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact LSP SVU at 318-484-2197.

News Channel 5 reached out to the Rapides Parish School Board for comment - a representative said that it was a “personnel issue” and would not comment on how long Clark worked for RPSB or where he worked. RPSB did confirm that he no longer works for the district.

RPSO has not yet released the mugshot for Clark, but KALB has requested it.

