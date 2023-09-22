Advertise
Louisiana Tech University places on Forbes’ top college list

(Louisiana Tech University)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University made the Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges list for the second year in a row. Tech is one of only two public universities recognized in the state.

Louisiana Tech President, Dr. Les Guice, spoke about the accomplishment.

“This accolade is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering the success of our students,” said Guice. “Being able to not only compete but shine on a national level is a crucial element of the University’s mission and a driving force of our efforts at all times.”

Forbes looks at retention rate, academic success, graduate debt, alumni salaries, graduation rates, return on investment, and leadership and entrepreneurial success of graduates when making decisions on the list.

To view the full list, visit Forbes’ website.

