Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La. AG seeks help with investigation into child porn case involving West Monroe man

Jessie Tyler Rhodes, 28, was arrested on September 22 by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jessie Tyler Rhodes, 28, was arrested on September 22 by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit is asking for public assistance with the ongoing investigation into Jessie Tyler Rhodes, a West Monroe man who was arrested for hundreds of counts of possession of sexual abuse images and videos of children.

Landry’s office says Rhodes was arrested on 250 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, the West Monroe Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have all been involved in the investigation into Rhodes.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes is encouraged to call the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506. Landry’s office says callers can remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing story. Read below for previous information and check back for updates as the story develops.

A West Monroe man was arrested on 250 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Jessie Tyler Rhodes, 28, was arrested on September 22 by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
Prison cell
Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years
(Source: MGN)
MPD asks public for information on fatal hit-and-run
Fatal Crash generic image
Rapides Parish man killed in crash
Monroe house fire occurs after stove was left on

Latest News

Fire at Aycock Distributing Co. building
Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
Entergy Louisiana
Applications for Entergy bill assistance close due to high demand
Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for...
Gubernatorial front-runner Jeff Landry will not attend Gray TV debate
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species