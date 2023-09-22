La. AG seeks help with investigation into child porn case involving West Monroe man

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit is asking for public assistance with the ongoing investigation into Jessie Tyler Rhodes, a West Monroe man who was arrested for hundreds of counts of possession of sexual abuse images and videos of children.

Landry’s office says Rhodes was arrested on 250 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, the West Monroe Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have all been involved in the investigation into Rhodes.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes is encouraged to call the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506. Landry’s office says callers can remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing story. Read below for previous information and check back for updates as the story develops.

A West Monroe man was arrested on 250 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Jessie Tyler Rhodes, 28, was arrested on September 22 by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

