KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Tracking Multiple Chances of Rain

Happy Friday! Showers and thunderstorms return to the ArkLaMiss today, but it won’t be a complete washout. We have more rain chances Sunday and Monday. Sunshine and drier conditions are back for the rest of the week. Temperatures for many of us will be in the 90s through the weekend before trending cooler.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 90s. Thanks to the rain and clouds, some areas may only top out in the upper 80s,

Tonight: A clearing sky. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

Saturday: It’s the first day of fall, but it will not feel like it! Plan for a mostly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: More clouds with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs reach the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: More sunshine. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the middle 80s.

