KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Rain Chances to Increase This Weekend

The weekend is finally here! Rain chances are moving back into the forecast and cooler temperatures return next week. If you are heading out to any Friday Night Football games this evening, you may want to grab the umbrella just in case. I do not expect it to be a washout though!

Today: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine is expected. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 90s.

Sunday: A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast. Mostly cloudy skies are likely. High temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s. Chance of rain 50%.

Monday: Pack the rain gear! More showers and thunderstorms are expected. High temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60%.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns! An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine is in the forecast. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s.

Thursday: More sunshine is likely. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s.

