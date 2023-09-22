Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Franklin Parish High School

Franklin Parish High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!

Stay tuned throughout the season as KNOE travels each week across NELA to meet a cheer team at their local Johnny’s Pizza as they decorate in the spirit of that week’s game!

Want to compete in the cheerleader challenge? Follow this link here.

Franklin Parish High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge!
Watch the Franklin Parish High School Cheerleaders show off their school spirit!

WATCH: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
Prison cell
Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years
(Source: MGN)
MPD asks public for information on fatal hit-and-run
Fatal Crash generic image
Rapides Parish man killed in crash
Monroe house fire occurs after stove was left on

Latest News

Franklin Parish High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader...
Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Franklin Parish High School pt. 1
The Franklin Parish High Cheerleaders end this week's Cheerleader Challenge with spirit!
Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Franklin Parish High School pt. 3
Franklin Parish High School is next up in the 2023 season of Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader...
Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Franklin Parish High School pt. 2
Beat the Ace: Week 4
Beat the Ace: Week 4