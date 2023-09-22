Advertise
Humane Society of NELA rescues dogs housed in poor conditions, suspect arrested

Multiple dogs have been rescued from a residence after an investigation with the Vidalia Police...
Multiple dogs have been rescued from a residence after an investigation with the Vidalia Police Department that began on September 1, 2023.(Source: Vidalia Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Multiple dogs have been rescued from a residence after an investigation with the Vidalia Police Department that began on September 1, 2023.

The investigation began in regard to the dogs being housed in poor conditions. The owner of the home, Arailus Moffett, was initially cited for having over five dogs, which is over the limit in the City Ordinance guidelines.

VPD and the Vidale dog pound reached out to the Humane Society of NELA due to a lack of housing resources. The humane Society brought a team of 20 to help rescue the dogs. the dogs were in poor health, had a variety of diseases, flea infestation, anemic and some had untreated wounds.

The team was able to give the dogs checkups on the scene and transported them to their facility.

Moffett was arrested by Vidalia police for cruelty to animals and possession of marijuana.

