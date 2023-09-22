Gubernatorial front-runner Jeff Landry will not attend Gray TV debate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Republican front-runner in the race for Louisiana governor, has formally declined an invitation to share the debate stage with two other leading candidates on Friday, Sept. 22.

Gray TV will host its gubernatorial debate on Tues., Sep. 26 at the University of New Orleans.

To qualify for the debate, candidates were required to tally 5% or higher in a Gray-commissioned poll.

Landry, Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, and Stephen Waguespack, president of one of the state’s most powerful business lobbying groups, met the criteria.

Wilson and Wasguespack accepted invitations to participate.

Also on Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced his endorsement for Wilson.

On Thursday, Majority Whip Steve Scalise announced his endorsement for Landry. The Times-Picayune endorsed Wilson.

State Rep. Richard Nelson bowed out of the race and endorsed Landry.

The primary election will be held on Oct. 14.

