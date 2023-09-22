Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Oschner Health celebrates 10 years of “Eat Fit”

Ochsner Health is celebrating 10 years of its “Eat Fit” initiative with “Eat Fit Dine Out Day”.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner Health is celebrating 10 years of its “Eat Fit” initiative with “Eat Fit Dine Out Day”. It’s a day where they celebrate and support their local restaurant partners.

Hope Frugé, with Eat Fit 318 joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about this initiative. Frugé says they have over 600 restaurant partners across the State of Louisiana. She says the initiative has been around for 10 years, but it has only been in Louisiana for 3 years.

On Friday, September 22, when you eat out, look for the Eat Fit seal on their menu. This seal means items on the menu are a healthy choice for consumers. To see which restaurants are a part of the Eat Fit initiative, take a look at their app.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
Prison cell
Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years
(Source: MGN)
MPD asks public for information on fatal hit-and-run
Fatal Crash generic image
Rapides Parish man killed in crash
Monroe house fire occurs after stove was left on

Latest News

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle crash
Celebrate "eat fit" by eating fit
Celebrate "eat fit" by eating fit
Officials offering $15K reward for arson information following large wildfires in La.
Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Jack-Jack and...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Jack-Jack!