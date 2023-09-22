Oschner Health celebrates 10 years of “Eat Fit”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner Health is celebrating 10 years of its “Eat Fit” initiative with “Eat Fit Dine Out Day”. It’s a day where they celebrate and support their local restaurant partners.

Hope Frugé, with Eat Fit 318 joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about this initiative. Frugé says they have over 600 restaurant partners across the State of Louisiana. She says the initiative has been around for 10 years, but it has only been in Louisiana for 3 years.

On Friday, September 22, when you eat out, look for the Eat Fit seal on their menu. This seal means items on the menu are a healthy choice for consumers. To see which restaurants are a part of the Eat Fit initiative, take a look at their app.

