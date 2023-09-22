Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Applications for Entergy bill assistance close due to high demand

Entergy Louisiana
Entergy Louisiana(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Entergy Louisiana, applications for the bill assistance program have closed. The company says it is due to high demand.

Entergy announced on Sept. 20 that they would be offering bill payment assistance to qualifying residential customers in order to address skyrocketing bills due to this summer’s extreme heat.

The applications for the bill assistance program opened at noon on Sept. 22 and were closed roughly an hour later due to the high volume of people trying to apply.

RELATED: Entergy Louisiana is offering $1 million in bill assistance

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
Prison cell
Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years
(Source: MGN)
MPD asks public for information on fatal hit-and-run
Fatal Crash generic image
Rapides Parish man killed in crash
Monroe house fire occurs after stove was left on

Latest News

Fire at Aycock Distributing Co. building
Massive fire breaks out at old Aycock Distributing building in Texarkana
Jessie Tyler Rhodes, 28, was arrested on September 22 by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
La. AG seeks help with investigation into child porn case involving West Monroe man
Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for...
Gubernatorial front-runner Jeff Landry will not attend Gray TV debate
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species