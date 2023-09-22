Applications for Entergy bill assistance close due to high demand

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Entergy Louisiana, applications for the bill assistance program have closed. The company says it is due to high demand.

Entergy announced on Sept. 20 that they would be offering bill payment assistance to qualifying residential customers in order to address skyrocketing bills due to this summer’s extreme heat.

The applications for the bill assistance program opened at noon on Sept. 22 and were closed roughly an hour later due to the high volume of people trying to apply.

RELATED: Entergy Louisiana is offering $1 million in bill assistance

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.