Adopt a Pet: Meet Jack-Jack!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Jack-Jack.

Roxanne says he came to the shelter a couple of weeks ago. She says he was found abandoned and surrendered to the shelter. Jack-Jack is about 12 weeks old, has a great temper, and is very energetic. Smith says he’s a bit small now, but she expects him to grow into a medium-sized dog when he’s fully grown.

Currently, OPAS is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., however, the shelter is temporarily closed on Wednesdays. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032 and the shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

Before Smith left today, she informed us about an upcoming PAWS event. She says they are having “Pet wellness days” next Friday and Saturday, September 29th and 30th. There will be free vaccinations, vouchers for spay and neuters, and free pet ID tags. This event will be all day Friday and Saturday morning at The Zone in Ruston, LA.

