West Monroe board of aldermen approves $240k Flanagan St. water main replacement

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe’s board of aldermen approved the Flanagan Street water main replacement project at this week’s regular meeting.

The estimated project cost is $240,000, according to city officials. The city’s public works director Ronnie Turner said for several years, there’s been a problem with a four-inch line that’s currently placed there.

He said it had a couple of dead ends and typically has to be repaired three to four times a year. City officials said they have a state grant from the Community Water Enrichment Fund that will provide a portion of the project’s budget. According to city officials, that portion is $32,250.

