The Renewal Center of NELA breaks ground on new multi-purpose and dining hall building

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Renewal Center of Northeast Louisiana broke ground on its new multi-purpose and dining hall building on Adams Street Thursday afternoon.

The Renewal Center of Northeast Louisiana is expanding its services for people experiencing homelessness.

Supporters from the community gathered outside for the center’s groundbreaking ceremony. The added space from the building will allow the center to feed more people and house up to 28 men. The center currently serves around 1,000 meals per month, according to a news release from The Renewal Center.

Nathaniel Cooper, who’s originally from New Orleans and now resides in northeast Louisiana, said the center transformed his life when he was formerly homeless.

“I know how the streets took place in my life. And before I came up here, this was a picture of me. This was my picture. Three and a half years, I was homeless, but I’ve been up here going on nine months and God has restored me back. I know how that go. I know how the streets go,” said Cooper.

Executive Director Billy Varner of The Renewal Center said bids go out next week for contractors. Varner stated the new phase will cost around $450,000 - $475,000.

