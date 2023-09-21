Advertise
Rapides Parish man killed in crash

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sept. 21 around 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash that left 32-year-old Tyler Thiels dead.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on LA Highway 1207 near LA Highway 115. Thiels was driving a 1997 Nissan Pickup and was traveling south of LA Highway 1207. The Nissan traveled off the road and impacted a culvert and several small trees before overturning. Thiels, who was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

Thiels had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.

