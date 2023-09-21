Ouachita Parish student honored by the Uvalde Foundation For Kids

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Uvalde Foundation For Kids is awarding Ouachita Parish student, Aubrey L. Griffin, with its National Student Hero Award after learning that Griffin reported a possible threat at her school on Sept. 12.

UFFK is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending school violence.

Daniel Chapin, founder of the nonprofit, said that Griffin helped to prevent a possible incident.

“This student who helped extinguish a possible threat to fellow students, represents the reality of how the climate of violence plaguing our nation’s schools and threatening student lives can come to an end. Not through gun control or more safety planning meetings, but rather through alert, caring students such as those such as this young lady who refuse to stand by when a potential threat stands against her peers,” said Chapin.

The foundation is requesting that the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office present the award.

