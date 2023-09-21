Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish student honored by the Uvalde Foundation For Kids

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids(WITN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Uvalde Foundation For Kids is awarding Ouachita Parish student, Aubrey L. Griffin, with its National Student Hero Award after learning that Griffin reported a possible threat at her school on Sept. 12.

UFFK is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending school violence.

Daniel Chapin, founder of the nonprofit, said that Griffin helped to prevent a possible incident.

“This student who helped extinguish a possible threat to fellow students, represents the reality of how the climate of violence plaguing our nation’s schools and threatening student lives can come to an end. Not through gun control or more safety planning meetings, but rather through alert, caring students such as those such as this young lady who refuse to stand by when a potential threat stands against her peers,” said Chapin.

The foundation is requesting that the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office present the award.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi among 16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Prison cell
Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years
Freddie Cascio was 71 years old.
Funeral arrangements announced for local restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio
Fatal Crash generic image
Restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio, dies after car accident

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Fatal Crash generic image
Rapides Parish man killed in crash
A 1-year-old was killed in a crash on I-20 in Lincoln Parish around 11 a.m. on September 20.
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
“Based on information we’ve gathered, we believe Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside actually could...
‘That’s something to celebrate,’ Arkansas couple celebrating 84 years together