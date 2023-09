Nutritional benefits of broccoli with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about a popular superfood, broccoli. She says it has many nutritional values and is good for the body. She says broccoli is good for a person’s eye health.

Avis says one cup of broccoli is equal to 35 calories making it extremely healthy. Broccoli is also full of antioxidants and has less than four grams of carbs.

She also says Broccoli contains:

91% of daily vitamin C

77% of daily vitamin K

15% of daily Folic acids

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.