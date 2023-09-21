Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

MPD asks public for information on fatal hit-and-run

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sept. 16 around 5:30 a.m., Monroe Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Jennifer Francisco.

The crash took place at the 2900 block of Louberta Street.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to please contact the MPD at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi among 16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Prison cell
Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years
Freddie Cascio was 71 years old.
Funeral arrangements announced for local restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio
Fatal Crash generic image
Restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio, dies after car accident

Latest News

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids
Ouachita Parish student honored by the Uvalde Foundation For Kids
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Fatal Crash generic image
Rapides Parish man killed in crash
A 1-year-old was killed in a crash on I-20 in Lincoln Parish around 11 a.m. on September 20.
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old