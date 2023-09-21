MPD asks public for information on fatal hit-and-run
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sept. 16 around 5:30 a.m., Monroe Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Jennifer Francisco.
The crash took place at the 2900 block of Louberta Street.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to please contact the MPD at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.
