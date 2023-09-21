Louisiana Tech athletic legends enshrined forever with unveiling of bronze statues

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University honored six of its Sports Hall of Fame alumni on Sept. 20 with the unveiling of statues for each athlete in the new A.L. Williams Champions Plaza.

Bronze statues were unveiled honoring Louisana Tech legends Terry Bradshaw, Fred Dean, Karl Malone, Willie Roaf, Teresa Weatherspoon, and Kim Mulkey.

The athletes gave speeches reflecting on their time at Louisiana Tech and how grateful they are for the opportunities they received while there.

Louisiana Tech Athletics Facebook page posted the following quotes from each of the athletes:

“I’m humbled and honored to be sitting in front of you tonight. I’m just a boy Summerfield that someone believed in. I’m nothing without my mom and family and I want to thank them for making me who I am. This place has been nothing but good to me.” -Karl Malone

“He used to look down at Joe Aillet Stadium as a kid and say, ‘I’m gonna play on that field someday.’ He was very proud of Louisiana Tech. He loved the Bulldogs.” -Fredricka Dean White on behalf of her father, Fred Dean.

“At Tech, everyone looked out for each other. We cared for each other. It was just special to be here and play here. My dad missed one game my entire time here. He got hurt and never got to play. I think I got a chance to finish what he never got to do.” -Willie Roaf

“The first person I have to talk about is Coach Barmore. He had expectations of me I never quite understood. He taught me about accountability and responsibility. I’m humbled. Thank you for letting me be me. Thank you for believing me.” -Teresa Weatherspoon

“This is home. My children were born here. I lived in my dream home here. I don’t know any other way to say it. I’m humbled. I got to play for two of the best, and I soaked up everything that I could. I’m still running things today that I learned here.” -Kim Mulkey

“The happiest days of my life were right here at Louisiana Tech. I’m so proud that I came back and graduated from here. My only regret is that I didn’t settle down here. I love this place. And I love all of you.” -Terry Bradshaw

