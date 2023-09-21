Advertise
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a Lincoln Parish crash that killed a toddler on September 20, just after 11 a.m.

The crash killed a 1-year-old from Farmerville.

LSP Troop F responded to the two-vehicle crash on I-20, east of La. 145, just after 11 a.m. Investigators say a semi-truck, driven by 50-year-old Danny Deason, was going east on I-20 in the left lane. At the same time, Hyundai Genesis was going east on I-20 in the right lane.

The semi-truck changed lanes and rear-ended the Hyundai. The Hyundai spun and hit the trailer of the semi-truck.

The 1-year-old was not buckled in and was ejected from the Genesis, according to LSP. The toddler died at the scene.

LSP says impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be sent for analysis.

The crash continues to be investigated.

Sept. 18-23 is National Child Passenger Safety Week. This Saturday, Sept. 23, is National Seat Check Saturday.

LSP says many communities will have certified car seat technicians to offer free education on how to properly secure your children in vehicles.

”It is a proven fact that child restraints save lives,” LSP says. “Our team can teach you how to select the proper child restraint, ensure that your child is placed into the restraint properly and that the restraint is correctly installed in your vehicle.  Everyone who participates in a Child Safety Seat Installation Program will receive one-on-one instruction from a nationally certified child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) or instructor.”

Nine locations across Louisiana are offering free child car seat checks, and no appointment is necessary to stop by. For more information, visit LSP’s website. Here, you can find where upcoming seat check events are as well as guidelines on how to properly restrain your child in a vehicle.

RELATED: LSP holding child seat safety checks in West Monroe

