KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Higher Humidity, Rain Returns Friday

Good Thursday morning! It’s a rinse-and-repeat type of day across the ArkLaMiss. We’ll see highs in the 90s with more sunshine. You’ll need to have the rain gear on standby Friday. A few thundershowers are possible. We keep the limited rain and storm chances around for Sunday. Thunderstorms are likely Sunday night into Monday, thanks to an approaching cold front. Highs this week will be mostly in the 80s, with a few 90-degree days on tap.

Today: Mostly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows fall to near 70 degrees,

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Saturday: A few thundershowers may linger into the morning. Otherwise, it’s a partly sunny day with highs on either side of 90 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday: More clouds with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the upper 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Wednesday: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

