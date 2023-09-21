KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Increasing Rain Chances into the Weekend

It was a warm and dry day for the ArkLaMiss, but our rain chances are increasing into the weekend. As of now, rain will be limited on Friday, with most of the viewing area staying dry. That changes into Sunday and Monday when a slow moving cold front will likely bring rain showers and storms to the region. Temperatures will be in the low 90s on Friday and Saturday, but cooler conditions are expected after that. It will be drier and brighter next week as well.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will lower to 70 degrees.

Friday will be a cloudier day, with isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Saturday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. Saturday will also be the first day of Fall.

Sunday will be a cloudier day with the chance for rain showers and storms. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Monday will bring morning rain showers with drier weather in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny, pleasant day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny, pleasant day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

