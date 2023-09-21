Feed Your Soul: The Deli

HARRISONBURG, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for a great detour on your trip going south, Harrisonburg has a place you might want to consider. The Deli, owned by Judy Cotton, has something for everyone.

One customer, Angela Patten, said she’d tried several of their menu items.

“Now, I haven’t tried the melt, I get the quesadilla. And the supreme pizza on flatbread. And then the protein bowl,“ said Patten.

Cotton says if you are looking for something different and tasty, head on over.

“Come to The Deli, if you want good food, this is where you’ll find it,“ said Cotton.

Watch to see what my thoughts were on their Chicken Salad Sandwich.

