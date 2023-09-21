Advertise
BRONZE BEAUTY: Louisiana Tech unveils Kim Mulkey statue

She was a star point guard for the Lady Techsters before joining the staff as an assistant coach for 15 seasons.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (WAFB) - The showstopping, fashion-forward, national championship-winning force behind LSU’s women’s basketball team has become a permanent fixture on Louisiana Tech’s campus.

Kim Mulkey, the head coach of the LSU Lady Tigers, had her statue unveiled Wednesday, Sept. 20 by her alma mater, Louisiana Tech at A.L. Williams Champions Plaza.

Mulkey’s bronze beauty was unveiled with five other statues of Louisiana Tech stars – Terry Bradshaw, Fred Dean, Karl Malone, Willie Roaf, and Teresa Weatherspoon.

The leader of the LSU Lady Tigers has been crowned as the most successful player-turned-coach in basketball history, having claimed national championships as both a player and assistant coach at Louisiana Tech before going on to win multiple national titles as a head coach, most recently in April during her second season at LSU.

According to LSU, she is the only person in college basketball history – men’s or women’s – to win national championships as a head coach, assistant coach, and as a player. She is also the only head coach to claim national championships at two institutions.

This season she will lead a star-studded LSU squad as the defending national champions. The Tigers begin official practice on Monday, Sept. 25, an event open for fans to attend.

LSU will begin its season against Colorado in Las Vegas on November 6 and will host Queens (NC) on Nov. 9, the same night that the 2023 National Championship banner will be hoisted in the rafters.

