AARP looking for recruits in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The largest volunteer-based free income tax preparation is looking for volunteers in Monroe. The District Coordinator of the organization, Richard Paylor, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about what the organization does and how people can join.

Paylor says the AARP Foundation tax aide has over 26,000 volunteers and is actively recruiting in the Monroe area. He also says you don’t have to be a tax preparer to volunteer. In addition to volunteers, Paylor says the organization is also looking for greeters, administrative people, tech-savvy individuals, and more. If you are interested, contact their local contact number (318) 582-1663.

