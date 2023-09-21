Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

AARP looking for recruits in Monroe

The largest volunteer-based free income tax preparation is looking for volunteers in Monroe.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The largest volunteer-based free income tax preparation is looking for volunteers in Monroe. The District Coordinator of the organization, Richard Paylor, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about what the organization does and how people can join.

Paylor says the AARP Foundation tax aide has over 26,000 volunteers and is actively recruiting in the Monroe area. He also says you don’t have to be a tax preparer to volunteer. In addition to volunteers, Paylor says the organization is also looking for greeters, administrative people, tech-savvy individuals, and more. If you are interested, contact their local contact number (318) 582-1663.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi among 16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities
Prison cell
Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years
Freddie Cascio was 71 years old.
Funeral arrangements announced for local restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio
Fatal Crash generic image
Restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio, dies after car accident

Latest News

A 1-year-old was killed in a crash on I-20 in Lincoln Parish around 11 a.m. on September 20.
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
Fatal Crash generic image
Lincoln Parish crash kills unrestrained 1-year-old
Broccoli has many nutritional values, is good for the body, and is good for a person’s eye...
Nutritional benefits of broccoli with nutritionist Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of Broccoli with nutritionist Jen Avis
Nutritional benefits of Broccoli with nutritionist Jen Avis