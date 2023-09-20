Advertise
Seventh Annual River Rat Paddle Race to take place at the end of September

The proceeds from the race will benefit Horse Assisted Therapy Services of North Louisiana, Inc.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The seventh annual River Rat Paddle Race will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 on the Ouachita River.

The free is $60 per person and registration ends on Sept. 23.

The race is 7.7 miles and includes divisions for paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks for men, women, and children.

The proceeds from the race will benefit Horse Assisted Therapy Services of North Louisiana, Inc.

To register or learn more about the event, visit the River Rat Paddle Challenge’s website.

