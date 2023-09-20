Ruston Cultural District seeking local artists for “Puppy Project”

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Ruston Cultural District is seeking local artists to participate in its next “Puppy Project” initiative. The Puppy Project is an extension of the district’s public art exhibition called the Bulldog Project which launched in September 2018.

The project will feature 25 miniature bulldogs to be sold during a silent auction on November 9. This project is on a first-come, first-served basis. Artists who wish to participate in this project can find all the details about the pickup and drop off of the sculptures on the district’s Facebook page.

Artists will receive 50% of all proceeds of the sale. The remaining 50% will go to support future projects and programs in the Ruston Cultural District.

“We’ve had a great response to the ‘puppies’ by both artists and the community, so we’re very excited to be bringing this project back,” said Amy Stegall, President of the Ruston Cultural District. “There are so many talented artists in North Louisiana, and we love getting to see all the creative ways they use these miniature bulldog statues as their canvases.”

The district says they hope that continuing this project will provide another opportunity for the growing arts community within the district.

“Not only will this project allow 25 artists to demonstrate their talents, but it will also provide the community with a way to bring a piece of the Bulldog Project home with them,” said Stegall.

For more information on the Ruston Cultural District and the Puppy Project, contact Amy Stegall at (318)-251-8647 or culturaldistrict@ruston.org.

