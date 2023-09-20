Monroe man arrested for second-degree murder months after the crime occurred

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has apprehended a man in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in February.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting that took place on the 100 block of Forest Avenue.

When officers arrived they found Ladarius Bradley, an African-American man, lying in the street and suffering from several gunshot wounds. Bradley was taken to St. Francis Medical Center, where he later died.

An arrest warrant was issued on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, for Kevin Jamal Berry in connection with the shooting.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, officers arrested Berry for second-degree murder.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

