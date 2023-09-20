La. attorney general files suit against Gov. Edwards, joining others in clemency battle

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Attorney General and 2023 Gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry has joined several others in filing suit against Governor Bel Edwards push to grant clemency to death row inmates.

RELATED: La. district attorneys to file oppositions to clemency hearings

Landry’s lawsuit aims to block Edwards from short-circuiting the rules and procedures of the Board of Pardons, according to a press release sent from the AG’s office.

”The Board of Pardons should not sacrifice the rule of law, the rights of victims, and the public’s participation simply to achieve the governor’s political objective,” Landry said. “The laws on our books must be enforced and proper procedure must be followed.”

Landry said he is fighting on behalf of the victims of those on death row.

”The victims of Willie Tart, Larry Roy, and other murderers deserve truth, transparency, and justice. I am fighting to deliver that for them.”

The lawsuit comes just under a month before the 2023 Louisiana primary elections, in which Landry is running as governor.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.