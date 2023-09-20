KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Quiet Today, Rain Chances & Muggier Conditions on the Horizon

Happy Wednesday! I hope you’ve been enjoying the pleasant weather this week. More of it is on tap for today and Thursday. We do, however, have some changes on the horizon. An area of low-pressure moves in as we approach the weekend. As a result, rain and storm chances return beginning Friday. This surge of moisture will also bring humidity levels back up. High temperatures through the week will be in the 80s and 90s.

Today: Morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap. It’s a humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: A few thundershowers may linger into the morning. Otherwise, it’s a partly sunny day with highs in the lower 90.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday: More cloud cover with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

