KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Showers Fading, More Rain Chances Friday & Sunday

After a mainly dry day, isolated showers have started to move into western parts of the ArkLaMiss. This rain should fade during the evening, and while we’ll have another dry day Thursday, more showers will likely be around for Friday and then again on Sunday. Temperatures over the next few days will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s, with upper 80s expected early next week.

Tonight, a mostly clear sky is expected with any left over showers fading. Temperatures will lower to the upper 60s.

Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

Friday will be a cloudier day with scattered rain showers and some storms likely. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Saturday will be a pleasant weather day for the ArkLaMiss. It will likely be mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Sunday, scattered showers and storms will be likely as a cold front slowly approaches the region from the west. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Monday, scattered showers will be possible in the morning, with drier weather for the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s.

