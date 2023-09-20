Advertise
Funeral arrangements announced for local restaurant owner, Freddie Cascio

Freddie Cascio was 71 years old.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The funeral arrangements for the owner of a beloved local Monroe restaurant have been announced.

Freddie Cascio, 71, was the owner and operator of Freddie Cascio’s Italian and Cajun Restaurant in Monroe. He died as a result of a car wreck on Sept. 18.

The visitation for Cascio will be on Thursday, September 21, from 4-6 p.m. in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.

The funeral mass will be at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Friday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. Rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m.

