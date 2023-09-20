Advertise
Entergy Louisiana is offering $1 million in bill assistance

Entergy is offering $1 million in bill relief across Entergy Louisiana’s service area in order to address skyrocketing bills.
By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to qualifying residential customers. Entergy is offering $1 million in bill relief across Entergy Louisiana’s service area in order to address skyrocketing bills due to this summer’s extreme heat.

Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $200 credit on their utility bill. Funds are available on a first come, first served basis.

The following documentation will be required to apply:

  • Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)
  • One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:
  • First page of 2022 tax return(s)
  • 2022 W2(s)
  • Last paystub(s)
  • Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s), or benefit-determination letters

Customers can upload their documents and submit their applications beginning Sept. 22 at noon.

To apply or find out more information visit Entergy’s website.

