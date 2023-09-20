Entergy Louisiana is offering $1 million in bill assistance

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to qualifying residential customers. Entergy is offering $1 million in bill relief across Entergy Louisiana’s service area in order to address skyrocketing bills due to this summer’s extreme heat.

Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $200 credit on their utility bill. Funds are available on a first come, first served basis.

The following documentation will be required to apply:

Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:

First page of 2022 tax return(s)

2022 W2(s)

Last paystub(s)

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s), or benefit-determination letters

Customers can upload their documents and submit their applications beginning Sept. 22 at noon.

To apply or find out more information visit Entergy’s website.

