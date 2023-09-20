Discover Monroe-West Monroe nominated for ConventionSouth Readers’ Choice Award

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Discover Monroe-West Monroe has been nominated for a 2023 Readers’ Choice ConventionSouth Award.

The Readers’ Choice Award showcases the best convention and visitors bureaus, meeting facilities, convention centers and unique venues in each state. Voting is open now and closes October 1 at midnight.

“We are honored to be nominated for this award through ConventionSouth. This nomination recognizes our staff and partners’ commitment to providing the best service and product in the convention meetings market,” said Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Executive Vice President of Sales.

If you would like to vote for Discover Monroe-West Monroe, follow this link.

