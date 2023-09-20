70th Anniversary Preview: Remembering times at KNOE with former talent Keith Babb

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE 8 News is one week away from airing its 70th anniversary special.

KNOE reporter Kenya Ross met with former talent Keith Babb and spoke with him about his memories at the news station.

Babb says he started at KNOE as a disc jockey on the radio side and later joined the news department as a reporter and anchor - ultimately becoming the news director. He took us back to how they reported the weather before technology evolved.

“And if you’ll look behind us there, that’s the weather map. That’s what we had back in those days. No digital graphics whatsoever,” said Babb. “And we had a picture of the map on this whiteboard and we drew in the rain, or the snow, or whatever it might be - high pressure. We had to do that and we got it off of a telegraph line. So, it was sent to us by the weather bureau and we painted it up and gave it to you and a lot of people lived by it.”

Babb says he can remember funny moments while being on-air.

“The radio was the worst. It seemed like someone was always trying to get you tickled and to make you laugh on the air. And they did to me that way when I was doing the news some, too. Especially early in the morning and it was kind of a jovial deal, but those things I remember,” said Babb.

Babb says in 1971, he left KNOE and went into the auction profession full-time and he’s been in the business full-time for 52 years. He got inspired as a young boy after hearing an auction in his hometown.

Viewers can watch the hour-long 70th anniversary special on KNOE Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 at 6 p.m. CST.

