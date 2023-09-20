2 Cars 2 Winners: Walker Family!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Walker Family just welcomed their fourth little girl, Weston about a month ago. They’ve had all four kids at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. Colby Walker says the great care they got at the hospital prompted her to join the St. Francis Foundation Board.

“I think that’s what’s so special about them it doesn’t matter if they know you, if they don’t know you, you’re not just a number to them or a face to them, they connect with you and they care,” says Colby Walker.

Meet the Walker Family! They just welcomed their fourth child into the world about a month ago.

She and her husband, Jared, got to see that care firsthand when they welcomed their kids into the world. Blake is now six, Campbell is four, Austin is two, and Weston is a little over a month old.

“Dr. Amber Shemwell has delivered all of our babies [...] and really the first three were very uneventful and easy, but really the staff at St. Francis is wonderful from the time you walk into the time you leave, they took great care of us I always felt like I was in the best hands and had the best care so I was never nervous or worried or anything like that when I went in,” explains Colby. “And I think, too, our Doctor has a lot to do with that, she’s wonderful all around, but has a great bedside manner, she doesn’t get stressed, therefore you’re not stressed and I think that really just made it easier for us all around. And even with our newest one, Weston, she was 8 pounds 10 ounces, so by far my largest baby, and she got a little stuck coming out but even with getting stuck she was out in two minutes and I really never had a chance to get nervous and like I said my doctor didn’t act nervous.”

She says Weston had a broken right collarbone.

The Walkers say they did have to use the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at St. Francis with their third child, Austin.

“I’ll never forget whenever I came into the house and Colby was getting off the phone with the doctor who told us we needed to go back to the PICU, so as parents even though we’ve done it a time or two before, to hear that you’ve got to go back to the PICU is very rattling,” explains Jared Walker.

They say she had jaundice and needed to stay in the PICU for a few days at the age of ten days old.

Thankfully, all of their kids are happy and healthy today. But, if they needed the NICU or PICU the Walkers know it would have been there every step of the way. They also know the hospital is here to stay as a pillar of healthcare in Northeast Louisiana.

“Now with St. Francis becoming a trauma hospital as well, I think that’s a huge thing for us and the community because before people had to be air flighted to Shreveport or Jackson or wherever it may be and I’m sure there are still going to be cases where that happen but at least we have something like this here now that handle a lot of those cases when they come in,” said Colby.

St. Francis is a level III Trauma Program, on their way to becoming a level III Trauma Center.

The Walker Family continues to give back through the foundation’s golf and tennis tournaments.

When you buy a ticket for the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners raffle, you’re supporting Women’s, Children’s, and Critical Care Services at the hospital.

Not only does a $50 ticket give back to the community, but you’re entered for a chance to win a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4X or 2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium.

You can buy a ticket online here or at Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, Sparks Nissan, Van-Trow Toyota, the St. Francis Medical Center Gift Shop, or the St. Francis Community Health Center.

If you buy a ticket between October 9 and 13 at noon, you’ll be entered for a chance to win an extra $2,500 in the Vantage Last Chance Cash Blast.

Ticket sales close on October 18 at midnight, and the drawing will happen live on KNOE at 6 p.m. on October 24.

